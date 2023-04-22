Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,699 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

