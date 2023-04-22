Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

