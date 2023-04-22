Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE SPOT opened at $133.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $136.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

