SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,907 Average PT from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,907 ($23.60).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.42) to GBX 1,950 ($24.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,043.63). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($22.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,878.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,764.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,691.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 9,081.63%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

