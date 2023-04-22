STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.32.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

STAR Financial Group stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

Get STAR Financial Group alerts:

STAR Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.