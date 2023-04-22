STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.32.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
STAR Financial Group stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $82.02.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
