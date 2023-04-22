STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.12 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

