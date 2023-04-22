State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.21.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.