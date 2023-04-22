Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

