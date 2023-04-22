Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $315.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.40.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.