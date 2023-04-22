Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $222.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

UNP opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

