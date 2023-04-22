StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $11,727,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.