StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.72.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
