StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

