StockNews.com Downgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Price Performance

Markel stock opened at $1,329.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,299.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,289.73. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,483.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

