StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

