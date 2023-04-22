StockNews.com Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

