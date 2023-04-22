StockNews.com Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLK stock opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

