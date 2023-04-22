Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and $1.12 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

