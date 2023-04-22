Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74,927.73

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00031703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $74,927.73 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

