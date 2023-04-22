Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $237,869.21 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $237,869.21 and $153.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,268.47 or 1.00044454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00062195 USD and is up 43.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $154.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

