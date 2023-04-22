Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,950,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

