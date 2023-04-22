Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,072,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,841,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 455,302 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

