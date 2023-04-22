Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.