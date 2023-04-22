Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,092,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.