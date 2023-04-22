Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after acquiring an additional 345,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,150,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $300.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $304.84. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average is $247.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

