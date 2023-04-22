Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.14. 10,719,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

