Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
