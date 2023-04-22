Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,914. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

