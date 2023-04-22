Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.71.
SGY stock opened at C$8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.12. The firm has a market cap of C$881.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.68.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
