Swipe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $141.58 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Swipe has a total market cap of $334.37 million and $141.58 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 562,031,227 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

