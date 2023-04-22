Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $30.99 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. American Trust grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

