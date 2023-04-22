Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.14% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $69,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAK. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.85 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

