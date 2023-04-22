Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $103.99 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00011564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $103.99 million and approximately $2,471.79 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.14844921 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,915.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

