Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.