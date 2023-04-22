Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

