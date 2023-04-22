Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Raised to GBX 130

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

