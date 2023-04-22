TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 5.9%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 15,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TDCX by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TDCX by 12.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.