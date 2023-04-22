TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 5.9%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 15,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
TDCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
