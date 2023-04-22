Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TELNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

