TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.2 %

About TELUS International (Cda)

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

