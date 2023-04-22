Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 65,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 290,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TMPO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Tempo Automation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.
