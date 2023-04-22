Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.45.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

