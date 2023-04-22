TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.73

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.73 and traded as high as C$28.20. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 13,947 shares.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.89.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of C$177.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

About TerraVest Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

