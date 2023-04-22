Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,034 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.70 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

