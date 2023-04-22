Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Tesla by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.15. The company has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

