Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.02. 6,791,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,443. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

