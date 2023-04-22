TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.78.
Shares of TFII opened at C$161.14 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$162.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.47.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
