TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at C$161.14 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$162.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About TFI International

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,316,702.50. In other TFI International news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$144.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,316,702.50. Insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.