The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Update

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.40. 212,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.93. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $406.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

