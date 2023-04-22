The Goldman Sachs Group Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $37.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 227,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

