The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

New York Times Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NYT opened at $39.85 on Monday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after buying an additional 947,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

