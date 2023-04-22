The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.