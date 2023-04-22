Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.12

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 736162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.