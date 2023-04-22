Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

