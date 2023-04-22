Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.